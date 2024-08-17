ULFA-I bomb claim: Assam police announce 5 lakh reward for information

Guwahati: Assam police on Friday announced Rs.5 lakh in reward to anyone providing information on the 24 bomb-like devices planted at several places in the state on Independence Day by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), people aware of the matter said. Assam police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh (File Photo)

“We request public support for information in the ongoing investigation on bomb-like devices planted by ULFA-I. Credible information on persons involved in making, transporting, planting of these devices is requested,” Assam police chief GP Singh posted on X.

The police chief urged the public to provide information on their social media platforms and telephone numbers. He also shared a WhatsApp number: 9132699735. The request added that the identity of those people who provide information would be kept secret.

On August 15, the Assam police launched a massive search operation after the ULFA-I, a banned insurgent organisation, claimed they had placed 24 bombs across the state.

According to the police, the outfit purportedly sent an email to several media houses informing them about the locations where the so-called bombs were placed, after which the news became public, creating panic among the people. It, however, maintained that the devices could not be operated due to “technical failure” and urged the public to locate and deactivate them.

Police said the bomb squad had located eight devices planted in Guwahati. On Friday, five of those devices, including two in Guwahati, were located and sent for forensic analysis, said police.

According to the police, searches continued through the night, leading to the recovery of two more devices on Friday. None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured.

Talking to media persons on Saturday, Singh informed that four cases have been lodged in Guwahati to investigate the recovery of the devices and a special investigation team (SIT) formed to oversee the probe. Similar SITs have been formed in other districts where the bomb-like devices have been recovered.

“I am sure of detecting those involved in this incident. I would like to assure the people of Assam that we will finish the investigation soon and nab those who have tried to spread panic. We will not allow anyone to disturb peace in the state and ensure all those responsible for this are taken to task,” Singh said.

Apart from Guwahati, ULFA-I had claimed to have plated bombs at two locations each in Sibsagar and Lakhimpur, one each in Lakuwa, Dibrugarh, Laluk, Borghat, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Tamulpur. The outfit had claimed that bombs were placed at five other places in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Sarupathar but did not specify their exact locations.