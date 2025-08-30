Uma Bharti's advice to Rahul Gandhi amid ‘vote chori’ allegations: ‘Take Homoeopathic medicine to…’

Former union minister Uma Bharti hit out at the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, advising him to take ‘homoeopathic medicine’ to improve memory amid the Congress leader's ‘vote chori’ allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission Uma Bharti said that elections are won by having the ability to win the hearts of people, and the Congress leader should learn this.(ANI)

In an interview, Bharti said that elections are won by having the ability to win the hearts of people, and the Congress leader should learn this.

"Rahul Gandhi forgets that elections are not won by the Election Commission; they are won by winning the hearts of the people. I will tell Rahul Gandhi, first, learn to win the hearts of people. You disrespect the armed forces, talk about restoring Article 370 in J-K, despite the invitation, you did not even attend the Ram temple's consecration ceremony. You disregard all things of national pride and are unable to win polls (as a party), the party is being wiped out," she said, adding “Think before speaking or take homoeopathic medicine to improve memory.”

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also referred to the Emergency and said that then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's advisors told her that she would sweep the polls, as people were afraid and she was in control.

"She lost. When voters decide whom to elect, nobody can steal a mandate...all the power is with the voters, "Uma Bharti added.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations

Rahul Gandhi is currently on the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar, taking to the public his allegations of "vote chori" against the BJP and the Election Commission. Speaking in Siwan on Friday, he said people of Bihar have made it clear that they will not allow "vote theft" in their state.

In his public meetings in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi has been referring to his allegations related to discrepancies in the Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka during the Lok Sabha polls.

"It is beginning, and soon the vote theft across the country will be exposed," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Opposition parties in Bihar have opposed the manner in which the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being done in Bihar.