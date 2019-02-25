Unani medicine student allegedly abducted, gang raped by three in Prayagraj

A 20-year-old Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) student was allegedly abducted and gang raped by three youths in Chhatnag area here on Saturday morning, police said.

The victim somehow escaped and called her cousin for help on Sunday.

The girl was admitted to Dufferin Hospital and one of the accused was nabbed, superintendent of police (SP) transGanga Narendra Kumar Singh said.

He said, the woman’s father in the complaint said her daughter is a BUMS student at a college in Chandauli district. She took a bus to Varanasi from Andawa Crossing at around 11 am on Saturday when the three accused abducted her while issuing threats to kill her family.

“The trio took the girl to a house in Chhatnag area where they took turns to rape her. They also forced her to drink liquor and smoke cigarettes. The accused then called the girl’s brother and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh in return of her release. However, while the three were sleeping in an inebriated state, the victim managed to flee,” Singh said.

The superintendent of police further said on the complaint of the victim’s father, an FIR was lodged against 6-7 unnamed persons and three named accused of which one has been arrested.

The girl’s statement has been recorded and she was admitted to hospital, the superintendent of police added.

