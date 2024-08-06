Uncertainty shrouds Bangladesh’s participation in India’s air combat drills amid civil unrest

A question mark hangs over the Bangladesh Air Force’s participation in Tarang Shakti 24, the biggest multilateral air combat exercise to be hosted by India in August-September, officials aware of the matter said on Monday, hours after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled the country following weeks of violent anti-government protests. Bangladeshi security officers keep vigil on a street in Dhaka on Monday. (AP)

The first phase of the exercise is set to begin on Tuesday at the Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu. Phase two, which involves the Bangladesh Air Force, will take place from August 29 to September 14 in Jodhpur, said an official, requesting anonymity.

“There’s a political crisis in that country and the armed forces appear to have taken control of the situation. We will have to wait and see if Bangladesh will still take part in the exercise as the priorities are different now,” said a second official.

On Monday evening, Hasina landed at the Hindon air base outside Delhi in a C130-J Super Hercules special operations aircraft. Bangladesh Air Force had earlier confirmed that the same type of aircraft will be deployed for the exercise that will involve the participation of 10 foreign air forces and 18 countries as observers.

Bangladesh Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, who assumed the top post barely two months ago, recently confirmed their participation in Tarang Shakti 24 to the Indian Air Force.

Bangladesh army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman was flanked by Khan and the nation’s navy chief when he announced in a televised address that Hasina had resigned and an interim government will be formed.

Tarang Shakti 24 will allow India to showcase its indigenous military capabilities to the world, IAF vice chief Air Marshal AP Singh said on July 31 at a curtain-raiser to the exercise.

Each phase of the drills will involve the participation of 70-80 aircraft including fighter planes, helicopters, special operations planes, mid-air refuellers and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft.

The Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1), Prachand light combat helicopter, Dhruv advanced light helicopter and its armed version Rudra, are among the locally produced assets taking part in the drills. IAF fighters taking part in the drills include the Rafales, Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Mirage 2000s, Jaguars and MiG-29s. The fighter deployed by the foreign air forces include F-18s, F-16s, Rafales and Typhoons.

Tarang Shakti 24 will involve a variety of simulated combat missions in a realistic environment. It will boost mutual trust and help the global air forces explore avenues for interoperability.

The United States, the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Greece, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore will bring their assets for the exercise. Russia and Israel, two of India’s main defence partners, are not taking part in the drills because of their preoccupation with the ongoing developments back home.

The UK, France, Germany and Spain will take part in the first phase, while the remaining foreign air forces will participate in the second leg.