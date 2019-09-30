e-paper
Under-construction shed collapses at rail station in Howrah; one dead, five injured

The construction of the shed was part of an upgradation programme of Shalimar station.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
KOLKATA/MIDNAPORE
Rescue operation underway at the site of under-construction shed that collapsed at Shalimar railway station in Howrah district.
Rescue operation underway at the site of under-construction shed that collapsed at Shalimar railway station in Howrah district.(PTI)
         

One person died and five were injured when an under-construction railway shed collapsed at Shalimar station in Howrah on Monday.

“One labourer, Dukhiram Paswan, died in the accident. Five workers were injured and admitted to a hospital. The railways are liable for the mishap,” said Arup Roy, Trinamool Congress leader of Howrah district and a minister.

“Police are inspecting the accident site and trying to ascertain the reason behind the collapse,” said K R K Reddy, divisional railway manager of the Kharagpur section under South Eastern Railway.

The construction of the shed was part of an upgradation programme of Shalimar station. Locals said the shed caved in since the supporting pillars were not able to bear its weight. Overhead electric wires also snapped following the mishap.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 22:38 IST

