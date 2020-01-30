Under-trial accused found hanging in Tripura’s Correctional Centre

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:31 IST

A 32-year-old under-trial accused was found hanging at Central Correctional Centre located at Bishalgarh in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, nearly 35 kilometers from capital Agartala on Tuesday leading to demands for a judicial probe into the death.

Sanjib Das, the deceased, was arrested on August 26 in 2019 for his alleged involvement in an attempt to murder case. After arrest, he was kept in custody at Bishalgarh Central Correctional Centre, while the case was under trial.

Tripura Police says Das’ death was suicide before adding that the case was being investigated.

“We got to know about the matter from the correctional centre. This is a case of suicide. The body was with the Agartala Government Medical College for post mortem. The case is under investigation,” said an on-duty officer from Police Headquarters.

This is the second such case in Tripura this month leading to the CPM demanding a judicial probe into the latest incident.

“This is a case of unnatural death. A similar incident happened in the earlier part of this month. We demand judicial inquiry for this case,” CPM state office secretary Rakhal Majumdar said.

Two weeks ago on January 12, a 38-year old accused in ATM hacking case was also found hanging inside the police lock-up at West Agartala Police Station.

The BJP hit back at the CPM and said while several people had died in the central jail during the erstwhile Left regime, none of them had been investigated.

“The CPM always maintains double standard. During their regime, many persons died in jails but none were investigated. Why are they demanding inquiry this time?” said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya.