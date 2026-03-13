Underage, ‘love jihad’: What's the controversy over Mahakumbh fame Monalisa's marriage with Farman Khan

Over a year after hitting headlines for her eyes and looks that many described as breathtaking, Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 sensation Monalisa Bhonsle is in the news again over a controversy that her marriage with a man outside her community in Kerala has sparked. Monalisa, who went viral on social media at the Kumbh Mela, with her husband Farman Khan during a press conference, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday (PTI)

Monalisa, who says she is 18, married a Muslim man - Farman Khan - earlier this month in a wedding ceremony that was solemnised at the Nainar Temple at Arumanoor in Poovar in the presence of Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty, ruling CPI (M) state secretary MV Govindan, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and other prominent leaders of the Marxist party.

What is the controversy over Monalisa's marriage? The controversy over Monalisa's marriage revolves around her family in her native Khargone in Madhya Pradesh which has said she tied the knot against their wishes. Monalisa got married hours after seeking police protection alleging family's pressure.

The young woman who became an overnight sensation during the Mahakumbh mela on Thursday said that the reports of her being underage were "fake and incorrect".

Monalisa, from Maheshwar town of Khargone and part of the nomadic Pardhi community, got married to Farman Khan on Wednesday at the Nainar Temple at Arumanoor in Poovar, according to a PTI news agency report, which cited her family members.

Her family said Monalisa and her now-husband had come in contact through Facebook around six months ago.

What Monalisa's father said Jaysingh Bhonsle, Monalisa's father alleged that some individuals came and told the family on March 2 they would help Monalisa get work in films and train her in acting. He said he went to Kerala with her but she married one of those people instead.

"On March 2, some persons from Kerala came and told us they would help my daughter get work in films and train her in acting. I went with her to Kerala. But there she married one of them, Farman Khan. I opposed the move and asked her to return to Maheshwar, but she refused," PTI quoted Jaysingh Bhonsle.

Bhonsle said he had approached police in Kerala but was told that Monalisa was 18 years old, hence an adult, and was legally free to marry a person of her choice.