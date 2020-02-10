Undergound tunnel found in Bengal’s East Burdwan district; experts say maybe 300 years old

india

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:27 IST

A team of archaeologists from the state archaeological department has rushed to East Burdwan district in south Bengal after a villager stumbled upon an underground tunnel while digging the soil to build a house.

The tunnel made of bricks measures around four feet deep and 10 feet long. Archaeologists after seeing the picture of the tunnel said that it could be around 200 - 300 year old.

The discovery, however, triggered much curiosity among the villagers who thought that the tunnel could lead to a secret chamber where treasure could be hidden.

“The tunnel was found by a villager Jiarul Mullick on Saturday. He had employed some labourers who were digging the soil. It was Mullick’s property and he wanted to build a house. But while the digging was going on, suddenly a portion of the plot caved in revealing the tunnel,” said Pranab Kumar Banerjee, inspector of the Bhatar police station.

The area was cordoned off and the district administration was informed. The state archaeology department was also informed.

“It is too early to say anything. We have to examine the tunnel to know how old it is. If necessary further excavation will be carried out,” said an official from the archaeology department.

Even though archaeologists have earlier found items dating back to the second millenium BC from Burdwan district, the tunnel they say appears to be around 200 - 300 years old.

“Prima facie the tunnel seems to be dating back to the 17th - 18th century AD. It needs to be thoroughly examined,” said G Sengupta, former director general of the Archaelogical Survey of India.