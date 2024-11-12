Union minister Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Paras evicted from 40-year-old residence in Patna

Union minister Chirag Paswan's estranged uncle, Pashupati Paras, who once split the party and cornered him, has been evicted from the residence that had been his home for nearly 40 years. The white building near Patna airport served as both the Lok Janshakti Party office and the residence of Pashupati Paras and his family. (Screengrab)

Located near Patna airport, the white building was officially registered as the Lok Janshakti Party office by Paras's brother, late Ramvilas Paswan, who was Chirag Paswan's father.

Unofficially, it also served as the residence of Pashupati Paras, where he lived with his family.

However, after much controversy, the Bihar government successfully got the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party office vacated on Monday, November 11, and Paras has moved to his MLA Colony house.

The building construction department had issued a notice to Pashupati Paras, giving him until November 13 to vacate the office. Despite this, the office was emptied ahead of the deadline, NDTV reported.

A former Union minister, Pashupati Paras, had sought help from top BJP leaders in Delhi to save the house and office. However, quoting party sources, the report added that Chirag Paswan's determination prevailed, and no one could change his decision.

Chirag Paswan, who allegedly faced humiliation after the party split, had also been evicted from a bungalow in Delhi two years ago— a property that had nearly become his father's permanent residence.

Ramvilas Paswan was a neighbour to Sonia Gandhi, with his 12 Janpath Road residence located next to 10 Janpath, one of Delhi's most famous addresses.

In March 2022, Chirag Paswan was evicted from the bungalow, with images from the scene showing the Paswan family's belongings piled on the road, alongside pictures of Ram Vilas Paswan.

At the time, he blamed Pashupati Paras, who had recently split the Lok Janshakti Party and was rewarded with a cabinet position. Chirag Paswan accused him of ignoring the disorder caused by security forces during the eviction.

Pashupati Paras was allotted the bungalow four decades ago during his tenure as an MLA. However, after he lost an election, the property was transferred to the Lok Janshakti Party.

Although Ramvilas Paswan had a separate residence where he lived with his wife and son, he spent much of his time at the party office. It was also his first stop whenever the former Union minister returned home from Delhi.