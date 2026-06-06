Gangtok, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta reviewed a host of road and infrastructure projects in Sikkim and directed officials to expedite ongoing projects and fast-track the upcoming ones. Union minister reviews highway projects in Sikkim

Tamta travelled along NH-10 and NH-510 and inspected development activities in Gyalshing district, where he reviewed projects such as the Ayush Hospital and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, besides assessing the implementation of various central schemes, an official release said here.

The minister also took stock of several major highway projects proposed for the state. These include the 15.30-km Rhenock-Rongli road project, which has received in-principle approval at an estimated cost of ₹595 crore, and the upgradation of a 25.75-km stretch of NH-10 with a projected investment of ₹1,018 crore.

Proposed bypasses and realignment works between Rangpo-Rorathang and Melli-Singtam were also reviewed, with the projects aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity across key corridors, the release said.

Tamta also inspected the progress of the Gangtok Bypass and directed officials to ensure its completion by November 2026.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has completed six projects covering 58 km at a cost of about ₹1,323 crore, while seven more projects spanning 147 km and worth ₹3,749 crore are under implementation, the release said.

The ministry's Road and National Highways Wing has completed 117 km of road projects costing ₹1,202 crore, with another 50 km under construction and 58 km of new projects in the pipeline.

The release further said the Border Roads Organisation has constructed the 59-km Gangtok-Sherathang-Nathu La stretch of NH-310, a strategic route leading to the India-China border.

Tamta directed BRO officials to create additional lay-bys for tourist vehicles and strengthen landslide mitigation measures along vulnerable stretches.

The minister stressed the Centre's commitment to improving Sikkim's road network, saying better connectivity would boost economic growth, tourism, trade and access to remote areas.

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