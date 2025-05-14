Union minister S Jaishankar's security enhanced amid India-Pakistan tensions: Report

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Centre has enhanced the security cover of external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, ANI reported, citing sources. The minister's convoy will now have an additional bulletproof vehicle. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is now among over 210 individuals under CRPF protection.(ANI)

Jaishankar, who is currently under 'Z' category armed protection from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), will now have an enhanced security vehicle for his nationwide movements, sources added.

The decision, as per ANI, comes in the wake of a fresh threat assessment conducted amid India-Pakistan border tensions post the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which led to a brief but intense conflict between the two countries.

The threat evaluation flagged heightened risk levels for senior Indian officials involved in national security and foreign policy.

The latest move follows an earlier upgrade in October 2024, when Jaishankar’s security was elevated from ‘Y’ to ‘Z’ category.

His current security detail includes over a dozen armed CRPF commandos.

Jaishankar is among over 210 high-profile individuals under CRPF protection, including home minister Amit Shah, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

EAM Jaishankar, 69, has been a prominent face of India’s diplomatic stance in the wake of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor

Under Operation Sindoor, India neutralised over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through precision strikes.

After India's precision strikes on these terror camps, Pakistan escalated the conflict with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks on India's military bases, prompting retaliatory Indian strikes on Pakistani radar stations, airfields, and communication hubs.

The hostilities were halted after both countries reached a mutual understanding to cease fire on May 10.

