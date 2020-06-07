e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Unlock 1: Rising number of Covid-19 cases concerns Centre, revised guidelines likely, says report

Unlock 1: Rising number of Covid-19 cases concerns Centre, revised guidelines likely, says report

Though the fatality rate has improved, the situation in Delhi and Mumbai is still not under control, Hindustan reported quoting sources.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 09:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A worker disinfects the premises at Kalkaji temple in Delhi ahead of its re-opening on Monday.
A worker disinfects the premises at Kalkaji temple in Delhi ahead of its re-opening on Monday.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

The Centre is concerned about the number of increasing number of Covid-19 cases since June 1, when the relaxations announced by the government came into effect.

According to Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan, the Centre has got information from various state governments that social distancing norms and other protocols are not being followed since the day relaxations have been announced.

It further reported that the Centre will issue an order to strictly follow all the necessary protocols.

Though the fatality rate has improved, the situation in Delhi and Mumbai is still not under control, Hindustan reported quoting sources.

Some states want the Centre to issue stringent guidelines so that the spread of the infection can be checked, Hindustan reported. These states are not able to enforce strict guidelines due to relaxations given by the Centre.

India raced past Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic after a record spike in cases for four consecutive days pushed total infections to over 2,46,628.

In less than 24 hours, India surpassed Italy and then Spain to reach the grim milestone. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of it.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India registered a record single-day spike of 9,971 cases and 287 deaths by Sunday 8 am. The death toll rose to 6,929.

The country registered over 9,000 cases for the fourth day in a row.

Of the total fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,969 deaths, followed by Gujarat (1,219), Delhi (761), Madhya Pradesh (399), West Bengal (383), Uttar Pradesh (257), Tamil Nadu (251), Rajasthan (231), Telangana (123), Andhra Pradesh (73), Karnataka (59) and Punjab (50).

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India China Ladakh stand-off talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level
India China Ladakh stand-off talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level
After complaints of foul smell, Mumbai fire department says no gas leakage
After complaints of foul smell, Mumbai fire department says no gas leakage
LIVE: India records 9,971 Covid-19 cases, 287 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: India records 9,971 Covid-19 cases, 287 deaths in last 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 246,628, death toll at 6,929
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 246,628, death toll at 6,929
Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen from June 8: List of dos and don’ts
Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen from June 8: List of dos and don’ts
‘Highly demoralizing’: DMA on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  
‘Highly demoralizing’: DMA on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  
Home minister Amit Shah to hold first virtual rally in Bihar today
Home minister Amit Shah to hold first virtual rally in Bihar today
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In