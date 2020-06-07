Unlock 1: Rising number of Covid-19 cases concerns Centre, revised guidelines likely, says report

india

The Centre is concerned about the number of increasing number of Covid-19 cases since June 1, when the relaxations announced by the government came into effect.

According to Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan, the Centre has got information from various state governments that social distancing norms and other protocols are not being followed since the day relaxations have been announced.

It further reported that the Centre will issue an order to strictly follow all the necessary protocols.

Though the fatality rate has improved, the situation in Delhi and Mumbai is still not under control, Hindustan reported quoting sources.

Some states want the Centre to issue stringent guidelines so that the spread of the infection can be checked, Hindustan reported. These states are not able to enforce strict guidelines due to relaxations given by the Centre.

India raced past Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic after a record spike in cases for four consecutive days pushed total infections to over 2,46,628.

In less than 24 hours, India surpassed Italy and then Spain to reach the grim milestone. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of it.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India registered a record single-day spike of 9,971 cases and 287 deaths by Sunday 8 am. The death toll rose to 6,929.

The country registered over 9,000 cases for the fourth day in a row.

Of the total fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,969 deaths, followed by Gujarat (1,219), Delhi (761), Madhya Pradesh (399), West Bengal (383), Uttar Pradesh (257), Tamil Nadu (251), Rajasthan (231), Telangana (123), Andhra Pradesh (73), Karnataka (59) and Punjab (50).