e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Unlock 1: Uttarakhand permits business between 7 am - 4 pm in red zones

Unlock 1: Uttarakhand permits business between 7 am - 4 pm in red zones

All offices in red zones have been allowed to operate till 4 pm with 100% staff of class 1 and 2 while 33% of the staff of class 3 and 4 with all the necessary precautions in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 23:19 IST
Kalyan Das| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Kalyan Das| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The Uttarakhand has allowed shops and offices in red zones in the state to open.
The Uttarakhand has allowed shops and offices in red zones in the state to open.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued guidelines for Unlock 1 with a slew of relaxations and prohibitions a day after the Centre issued fresh guidelines in a bid to open up the economy after more than two months of lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The government has now permitted all business and commercial activities in red zones only from 7 am to 4 pm while in orange and green zones it has been allowed from 7 am to 7 pm Monday onwards.

The new guidelines were issued by chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Sunday evening. The government also issued the latest delineation of all the 13 districts into various zones as per the guidelines of ministry of home affairs. It delineated Nainital district as the only red zone in the state while US Nagar as the only green zone district. The rest of the 11 districts including districts including Dehradun and Haridwar have been designated as orange zones.

Apart from the essential services, all other offices in red zones have been allowed to operate till 4 pm with 100% staff of class 1 and 2 while 33% of the staff of class 3 and 4 with all the necessary precautions in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

The latest guidelines also stated that public transport in red zones will be only allowed for pick and drop service of people headed to railway stations and airports. Also, people wanting to enter or exit the red zone districts need to mandatorily register themselves on the government web portal for the same.

In the orange and green zones, the government has allowed non-essential activities from 7 am to 7 pm. Registration on the state web portal has also been made mandatory for all those willing to travel intra-district. For those trying to enter these zones from outside the state in private or commercial vehicles would have to avail an e-pass.

Uttarakhand has so far reported 907 cases of Covid-19 with Nainital having a maximum of 260 cases. Of the total cases, 102 have recovered so far.

tags
top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In