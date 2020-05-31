Unlock 1: Uttarakhand permits business between 7 am - 4 pm in red zones

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:19 IST

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued guidelines for Unlock 1 with a slew of relaxations and prohibitions a day after the Centre issued fresh guidelines in a bid to open up the economy after more than two months of lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The government has now permitted all business and commercial activities in red zones only from 7 am to 4 pm while in orange and green zones it has been allowed from 7 am to 7 pm Monday onwards.

The new guidelines were issued by chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Sunday evening. The government also issued the latest delineation of all the 13 districts into various zones as per the guidelines of ministry of home affairs. It delineated Nainital district as the only red zone in the state while US Nagar as the only green zone district. The rest of the 11 districts including districts including Dehradun and Haridwar have been designated as orange zones.

Apart from the essential services, all other offices in red zones have been allowed to operate till 4 pm with 100% staff of class 1 and 2 while 33% of the staff of class 3 and 4 with all the necessary precautions in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

The latest guidelines also stated that public transport in red zones will be only allowed for pick and drop service of people headed to railway stations and airports. Also, people wanting to enter or exit the red zone districts need to mandatorily register themselves on the government web portal for the same.

In the orange and green zones, the government has allowed non-essential activities from 7 am to 7 pm. Registration on the state web portal has also been made mandatory for all those willing to travel intra-district. For those trying to enter these zones from outside the state in private or commercial vehicles would have to avail an e-pass.

Uttarakhand has so far reported 907 cases of Covid-19 with Nainital having a maximum of 260 cases. Of the total cases, 102 have recovered so far.