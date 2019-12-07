Unnao rape and murder victim to be buried, grave to turn memorial

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 21:20 IST

The Unnao gang rape victim’s family has decided to give her body a burial instead of cremating it and turn the site into a memorial in reminder of her fight against injustice. The family was yet to decide when to perform the burial rites, said authorities.

A 24-year old lower caste woman was burnt alive on Thursday morning by five upper caste men from her village including two of her alleged rapists, who were pressurising her to withdraw the gang rape case filed against them. The woman was gang raped in December last but the case was registered only in March this year due to persistent threats from the affluent family of the accused and in the absence of help from the police that has been accused of shielding the culprits instead. She died in a Delhi hospital on Friday night from 95 per cent burns.

Hundreds of people visited the place near the Gaura crossing on Saturday, where the victim was set on fire, to pay her homage. Several candles were lit and flowers placed at the spot that has turned black due to burning.

Rajni Sudhakar who had walked four kilometres from a nearby village in Sumerpur Block said the victim had become a symbol of raw courage.

“I have come with my friends from college to pay homage. She was a symbol of raw courage and will inspire women to fight for justice,” she said.

The stream of visitors to her family including politicians continued on Saturday after the news of her death late last night spread. Her father said he learnt about her passing away from the media and not from the authorities.

“Isn’t it insensitive that a father is not told about his child’s death,” he asked, and added that he would fight for justice till his last breath.

“It doesn’t matter how much time it takes, a year or 20 years, I will keep fighting and ensure capital punishment for the accused,” he said.

He said the outpouring of support had given him hope.