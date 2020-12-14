‘Unprovoked aggression a reminder of how world is changing’: Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:58 IST

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday talked about the standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and said that such “unprovoked aggression” is a reminder of how world is changing. He also hailed the courage shown by the Indian defence forces.

“Unprovoked aggression on our Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged, how power is being asserted not just in Himalayas but across Indo-Pacific,” Singh said while addressing the valedictory session of FICCI’s annual conclave.

“There is big build-up of armed forces at the LAC in Ladakh. In these testing times, our forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude. They fought the PLA with utmost bravery and forced them to go back,” he added.

The defence minister said the future generations will be proud of what our forces have managed to achieve this year. “Our armed forces fought with them (Chinese military) with utmost bravery and forced them to go back,” Singh said.

He also lashed out at Pakistan, calling it the fountainhead of terrorism. “We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, yet have fought the scourge alone even when there was no one to support us but later, they understood we were right about Pakistan being the fountainhead of terrorism,” said Singh.