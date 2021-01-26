UNSC: India welcomes elections in Palestine, calls for free, fair polls
India on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of legislative, presidential and national council elections in Palestine that will be held later this year and also urged all parties to take necessary steps to ensure free and fair elections.
During the Open Debate in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 'The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question', TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative, lauded the peaceful efforts to "two-State solution, through direct negotiations between the two parties".
He said, "India welcomes the announcement of convening legislative, presidential and national council elections later this year in Palestine and urges all parties to take necessary further steps to ensure that these elections are held fulfilling the democratic aspirations of the Palestinian people."
Welcoming the normalisation of relations between Israel and some members of the League of Arab states, Tirumurti said that this will provide the "necessary momentum for the resumption of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine."
During the Open Debate, he also appreciated Egypt for helping in the process of rapprochement between the Palestinian parties, thus, "bringing them to end the internal divide".
"On the broader regional developments, India welcomes the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration, which has ushered in rapprochement and reconciliation among the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries. We acknowledge the key role of a unified GCC in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region," he added.
Reiterating India's stance for a "just and comprehensive solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict", he said that India supports "President Mahmoud Abbas' call to hold an international peace conference with the participation of all relevant parties to achieve the vision of a sovereign and independent Palestine living side by side in peace and security with Israel."
Speaking on the commencement of talks between Israel and Lebanon, Tirumurti said that India looks forward to the formation of the government in Lebanon as it will "offer political stability and also tackle the grave socio-economic challenges being faced by the people of Lebanon".
During the Open Debate, India also emphasised on its proposal to supply vaccines to the Middle East region to help the countries combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
