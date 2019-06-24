UP bureaucrat killed in road accident, wife remains critical

SK Tayal, an Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat on his way to state capital Lucknow for a meeting, died in a road accident about 20 km from the state secretariat on Monday. His driver Jai Narayan was also killed in the accident.

Tayal is the senior general manager of the state-run Rajkiya Nirman Nigam at Varanasi. He had been recently posted in Varanasi, nearly 300 km from Lucknow, and had reached Mohanlalganj when the car rammed a tree.

Officials said SK Tayal was headed to Lucknow to participate in a departmental review meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at 3 pm.

His wife Sangeeta, who was travelling with him, is in a serious condition.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the senior bureaucrat, describing him as an upright and dedicated officer who will be remembered for his work ethics.

