UP CM launches ‘hath dhona, roke corona’ on Global Handwashing Day

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:32 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched ‘hath dhona, roke corona’ campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day.

He stressed that common habits of personal hygiene like washing hands can keep coronavirus infection at bay and help people lead a healthy and disease-free life.

“Washing hand is an important part of behaviour through which we can save ourselves from different kinds of diseases. In corona times, washing hands is especially important as there is no medicine for this pandemic and precaution and alertness is the only way to check it,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Noting that the world observes October 15 as Global Handwashing Day, Adityanath expressed happiness that this programme is being taken forward in the state.

Exuding confidence that all the people would connect with the help of programmes launched under the campaign and will make personal hygiene a part of their daily routine, the chief minister said washing hand is important in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection.

(With inputs from PTI)