Home / India News / UP CM launches ‘hath dhona, roke corona’ on Global Handwashing Day

UP CM launches ‘hath dhona, roke corona’ on Global Handwashing Day

Yogi Adityanath stressed that common habits of personal hygiene like washing hands can keep coronavirus infection at bay and help people lead a healthy and disease-free life.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:32 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Noting that the world observes October 15 as Global Handwashing Day, Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness that this programme is being taken forward in the state.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched ‘hath dhona, roke corona’ campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day.

He stressed that common habits of personal hygiene like washing hands can keep coronavirus infection at bay and help people lead a healthy and disease-free life.

“Washing hand is an important part of behaviour through which we can save ourselves from different kinds of diseases. In corona times, washing hands is especially important as there is no medicine for this pandemic and precaution and alertness is the only way to check it,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Noting that the world observes October 15 as Global Handwashing Day, Adityanath expressed happiness that this programme is being taken forward in the state.

Exuding confidence that all the people would connect with the help of programmes launched under the campaign and will make personal hygiene a part of their daily routine, the chief minister said washing hand is important in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection.

(With inputs from PTI)

Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
