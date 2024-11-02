Menu Explore
UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles death of 111-year-old BJP leader Bhulai Bhai

PTI |
Nov 02, 2024 12:20 AM IST

Bhulai Bhai passed away at his residence in the Pagar Chapra area of Kushinagar on Thursday evening.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the passing of Shrinarayan, popular as Bhulai Bhai, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 111.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the death of the veteran BJP leader Bhulai Bhai(PTI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the death of the veteran BJP leader Bhulai Bhai(PTI)

A prominent BJP leader and former MLA from the Nebua Naurangia constituency in Kushinagar, Bhulai Bhai served in the Assembly after being elected in 1974 and 1977 on a Jan Sangh ticket.

He passed away at his residence in the Pagar Chapra area of Kushinagar on Thursday evening.

In a condolence message to Bhulai Bhai's son Janardan Prasad, Yogi praised the veteran leader as a dedicated and capable public servant.

Noting that Bhulai Bhai garnered immense respect for his commitment to the welfare of his constituents, significantly contributing to the development of both his constituency and the society at large, the chief minister said his loss is irreplaceable for the state, the community, his party, and his family.

Praying to Lord Ram and Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath for eternal peace of Bhulai Bhai's soul, Adityanath offered strength to his family during this challenging time.

He also shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, expressing his grief over the demise of the party leader.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
