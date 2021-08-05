UP college admissions begin from today, classes may start mid-August

Colleges in Uttar Pradesh are all set to begin their admission processes from today (i.e. Thursday, August 5), on the authority of chief minister Yogi Adityanath who issued the relevant directions earlier last week. The degree colleges in the state are set to reopen nearly two weeks before the schools do for classes 9 to 12 on August 16, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-battered society looks ahead towards gradually getting back on track.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that preparations should be made to start new sessions in all educational institutions, even while keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation. Since all the board results at the high school and the intermediate levels have already been declared, the admission processes for the undergraduate degree courses at colleges can start from today. The state administration aims to resume college classes from mid-August, according to reports.

Colleges in Uttar Pradesh, even though they are set to reopen soon for students, will still require all those attending to strictly adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at all times. Proper arrangement of sanitisers, infra-red thermometers, and masks have been made at accessible points across the college premises; meanwhile, officials have been asked to ensure adherence to social distancing among students.

The Uttar Pradesh government's education department is looking to ensure that the entrance exams for the third-year students at the graduate level are conducted on time, according to reports citing officials familiar with the development.

Meanwhile, classes for students of high school (classes 9 and 10) and at the intermediate level (classes 11 and 12) are set to reopen on August 16, a day after India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. Although the schools have been directed to reopen with 60 per cent capacity, the students were asked to participate in the freedom day celebrations while adhering to necessary Covid-19 protocols.