UP Police constable's wife dies by suicide, posts Instagram video accusing in-laws of harassment

The wife of a police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow died by suicide on Sunday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence. The incident came to light after she posted an Instagram video alleging harassment by her in-laws, news agency PTI reported, citing police. The police said they have notified the woman’s family, who have left their home in Mainpuri to come to Lucknow. (Representative/Shutterstock)

Her husband is posted at the Bakshi Ka Talab police station.

“On Sunday, it was learnt through an Instagram video that the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in the house. She is the wife of a constable, who is currently posted in Eagle Mobile at Bakshi Ka Talab station,” the police said in a statement, PTI reported.

In the video shared before her death, the woman accused her in-laws of trying to get her husband remarried and claimed her brother-in-law had threatened to kill her, the statement added.

“On receipt of their complaint, a case will be registered and necessary action will be taken,” the statement said.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old woman allegedly took her own life by hanging herself at her home in Maharashtra's Pune after which her husband has been arrested, and her in-laws have been booked in connection with a dowry harassment case, police said on July 22.

The incident occurred on July 18.

The accused has been identified as Ashish Deepak Dhamodar, 32, the deceased woman’s husband, who runs a badminton academy in Moshi. The police have also named Ashish’s parents – Sunanda Deepak Dhamodar and Deepak Tukaram Dhamodar – in the case.

According to the complaint lodged by Sanjay Dod, 58, from Akola district, his daughter was allegedly subjected to harassment and mental torture over dowry demands.

Police said the woman's in-laws had demanded ₹5 lakh and a two-wheeler from her family. Her relatives have also alleged that Ashish regularly abused and tormented her, which ultimately led to her death by suicide.

The deceased, who was the mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old child, reportedly ended her life on the day of Ashish’s birthday. An argument erupted between the couple during a cake-cutting celebration. Following the dispute, the woman locked herself in a room and hanged herself from a ceiling fan. Her husband and others broke open the door and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Ganesh Jamdar, SPI at MIDC Bhosari Police Station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the father of the woman, we have registered an FIR against her husband and others and arrested the husband. Further investigation is going on.”

The case has been registered under BNS sections 80, 115(2), 351(2), 352, and 3(5), and further inquiries are underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).