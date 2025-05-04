Menu Explore
UP doctor sedates patient, rapes her; jailed for 10 years

PTI |
May 04, 2025 12:43 PM IST

The victim's husband alleged that the doctor recorded the assault and subsequently used the video to blackmail his wife. 

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Saturday sentenced a doctor to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a married woman in 2021 who had visited his dental clinic for treatment.

As per the complaint, the incident happened on October 16, 2021.(Shutterstock)
Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Raghavendra Mani pronounced the verdict against Ravindra Prakash Sharma, a dentist after convicting him of rape, Government Counsel Santosh Kumar Srivastava said.

He said that the victim's husband reported the incident to the Izzatnagar police station and said that his wife was seeking treatment for a toothache at Sharma's clinic.

As per the complaint on October 16, 2021, at around 4:00 pm, when the woman went to the clinic for medication, Sharma administered a sedative injection under the pretext of preparing her for a tooth extraction. The injection rendered the woman unconscious, and the doctor then raped her.

The husband further alleged that Sharma recorded the assault and subsequently used the video to blackmail his wife, Srivastava said.

Following this, an FIR was registered at Izzatnagar police station. Police filed a chargesheet against the accused after investigations.

