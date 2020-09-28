UP gangster killed in road accident in police car. It is Vikas Dubey redux

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:28 IST

A gangster from Uttar Pradesh being brought back to the state was killed in a road accident when the police car he was travelling in overturned in Guna district, 214 km north of Bhopal, on Sunday night, said the Madhya Pradesh police. The incident had a striking resemblance to the manner in which UP police’s car overturned near Kanpur while bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey. He was subsequently killed in an encounter when he tried to flee.

The gangster identified as Feroz Ali, a resident of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, was being taken to Lucknow along with his relative in a car from Mumbai by a team of UP police when the car met with an accident on national highway 46 in Guna district, according to police. He was 65.

Ali was rushed to a hospital in Biaora town of Rajgrah district where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

In the accident, two police personnel - assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Jagdish Pandey and a constable Sanjeev Singh from UP police - driver Sulabh Mishra and Feroz Ali’s relative Afzal Khan were also injured and admitted to the hospital in Biaora where their condition is stated to be stable, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, superintendent of police, Guna.

Jagdish Pandey informed the Rajgarh police in the hospital that Feroz Ali was wanted in certain cases lodged with Thakurganj Police station of Lucknow under UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, said Pradeep Sharma, Rajgarh SP.

“UP Police got information that Feroz was living in Nala Sopara area in Mumbai. A police team from UP arrested Feroz’s brother-in-law Afzal and then Feroz in Mumbai. The police team was taking them to Lucknow from Mumbai when the accident took place,” said Sharma.

In a statement given to police from the hospital, the driver Sulabh Mishra said a cow suddenly came on the road, he turned the car sharply to save the animal but lost control in the process and the car overturned.

Earlier, UP gangster Vikas Dubey, who was detained from Mahakaal temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, was killed in, what the UP police said, an encounter after the car in which he was travelling overturned near Kanpur. Dubey had been handed over to UP police at UP-MP border near Lalitpur after he was detained at Mahakal temple by MP police.

After the encounter, UP police said Vikas Dubey made an attempt to flee the spot after snatching the revolver of a police officer when he was killed in the encounter.