Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP: Main accused in Kasganj gang-rape arrested after encounter with police

PTI |
Apr 19, 2025 10:33 AM IST

The man, Yogesh alias Block Pramukh, allegedly opened fire on the police team on Friday night.

The main accused in the gang rape of a woman was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj after an encounter with police, a senior police official said.

The encounter was carried out by a joint team of Kotwali police station of Kasganj, SOG and surveillance team.(iStock)
The encounter was carried out by a joint team of Kotwali police station of Kasganj, SOG and surveillance team.(iStock)

The man, Yogesh alias Block Pramukh, allegedly opened fire on the police team on Friday night who fired back and hit him in the leg, they said.

The 30-year-old is among 10 people allegedly involved in the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Kasganj on April 10.

According to police, around 10.30 pm, cops signalled a suspicious motorcycle rider to stop on Tatarpur Road but he drove away while firing at the police team.

Police fired back in self-defence and a bullet hit Yogesh's leg. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The encounter was carried out by a joint team of Kotwali police station of Kasganj, SOG and surveillance team during checking on Tatarpur road, police said.

Police have recovered from the accused a pistol, two live and two empty cartridges, a white motorcycle without a number plate and the earrings looted from the victim.

On April 10, a 16-year-old girl went to get her ration card prepared with her 17-year-old fiance.

After returning from the office of the District Supply Officer (DSO), they were sitting near a canal when around 10 people came and allegedly took them behind the bushes.

While three men allegedly raped the girl, others took her gold earrings and 5,000 cash. They also forcibly took 5,000 from her fiance's phone through UPI, according to the complaint.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP: Main accused in Kasganj gang-rape arrested after encounter with police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On