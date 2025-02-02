UP: Muzaffarnagar woman raped, murdered by elder sister's husband who wanted to marry her

A 21-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was allegedly raped and murdered by her elder sister's husband and two others, who later burned her body in a bid to destroy evidence, police said on Saturday. The woman's family reported her missing on January 23, police added.(PTI file photo)

The accused, identified as Ashish, was reportedly pressuring the woman to marry him, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. The incident took place in Bavana village of Budhana area.

The woman's family reported her missing on January 23, police added.

Officials said the accused, along with his associates, lured the woman away from her home, gang-raped her and later strangled her to death.

They then allegedly burned her body in an attempt to destroy the evidence, police added.

Ashish was arrested, following which he confessed to the crime, the report quoted an official as saying.

The woman's charred remains have been recovered and a forensic examination is underway, the official said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are on to apprehend the absconding duo. A strict action will be taken against those involved, and further investigation is underway, he said.

Teen raped in cafe in Muzaffarnagar

In another incident from Muzaffarnagar, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a cafe in the district on Monday, police said.

The girl's family lodged a complaint against the accused -- Vishal, his friend Ankit and cafe owner Akshay Sharma -- and the three were arrested, Circle Officer Rupali Rao told PTI.

The family alleged that the girl, a Class 10 student, was called to the cafe and then raped by Vishal and Ankit, the officer said.

She said that the cafe owner was also arrested for running for illegal activities in his cafe.

A case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she added.

The girl was sent for a medical examination, police said.