UP: Over 60 charged for vandalising police outpost during Ambedkar Jayanti procession

More than 60 people have been booked for vandalising a police outpost and blocking the Bareilly-Agra Highway during a procession on Ambedkar Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, officials said on Wednesday. In the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, around 60 individuals have been charged for damaging a police outpost and obstructing the Bareilly-Agra Highway during an Ambedkar Jayanti parade.(PTI/representative )

The incident occurred in the Civil Lines area on Monday when a crowd participating in the procession turned violent after a man was taken into custody for questioning based on a molestation complaint filed by a woman.

Civil Lines police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh said, "The man was only detained for questioning based on a woman's complaint. However, as the Ambedkar Jayanti procession passed by, several participants attacked the Shaheed Bhagat Singh police outpost."

"They vandalised furniture, destroyed official records, and pelted stones at a DJ vehicle," he said.

According to police, some individuals in the crowd were seen brandishing country-made firearms and other weapons. The incident escalated quickly and with only a limited number of personnel on duty at the outpost, the officers present temporarily retreated to avoid confrontation.

The mob also blocked the Bareilly-Agra Highway for nearly an hour, causing traffic disruption.

Singh confirmed that police had acted on video evidence and CCTV camera footage to identify suspects.

"We have registered an FIR under various sections against 16 named and 50 unidentified individuals for rioting, obstruction, vandalism, and disrupting public order. Teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused," he said.

Officials said they are continuing their investigation and efforts are underway to restore calm in the area.