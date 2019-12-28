e-paper
Home / India News / UP police roughed me up, says Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist’s house

UP police roughed me up, says Priyanka Gandhi while visiting arrested activist’s house

News agency ANI said Gandhi was going to visit Sadaf Jafar, and former IPS officer SR Darapuri’s families who have been arrested during protests.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2019 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to reporters in Lucknow during the incident.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to reporters in Lucknow during the incident.(ANI Photo)
         

High drama broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allegedly stopped and roughed-up by the police while on her way to meet families of two activists arrested during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in the city.

News agency ANI said Gandhi was going to visit families of Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who have been arrested during protests.

Gandhi said that cops obstructed the vehicle she was travelling in abruptly and said she could not go further. Gandhi said, she defied the police and perched on the back of a party worker’s scooter and headed to her destination. She alleges cops stopped her again forcing her to continue on foot but that didn’t help as she was stopped again by a female cop, who also treated her roughly.

“ She (a female cop) stopped me, held and pushed me, she held my neck,” Priyanka told reporters.

Gandhi later walked to SR Darapuri’s house and met the family members.

Gandhi’s visit to the activists houses was not planned. Sec 144 is in affect in the area around Lohia Park in the city where the incident is alleged to have taken place.

Earlier during the day, Priyanka attended the party’s 135th Foundation Day celebrations, and administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to party workers in the city.

