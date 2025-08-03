Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
UP priest gets 20 years in jail for sodomising 14-year-old boy

Aug 03, 2025

Special Judge Alka Bharti awarded the convict, Maharaj Lokesh Nath Kashyap, 20 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹10,500

A special court in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday convicted a temple priest and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment for the sodomy of a 14-year-old boy.

The accused lured the 14-year-old boy to a jungle on the pretext of a visit to Haridwar, where the crime was committed.(Representational Image)
“Special Judge Alka Bharti awarded the convict, Maharaj Lokesh Nath Kashyap, 20 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of 10,500,” said government advocate Vikrant Rathi.

Rathi told reporters that the incident took place on July 12, 2023 in Sarnawli village under UP's Phugana police station limits.

The accused lured the 14-year-old boy to a jungle on the pretext of a visit to Haridwar, where the crime was committed. After the assault, the victim was taken to a Shiva temple and tied up to prevent him from revealing the incident, Rathi added.

The accused freed the boy the next day, and he subsequently narrated the incident to his family members, who then lodged a complaint with police officials.

