UP’s Covid-19 tally rises to over 5.26 lakh after 2,588 fresh cases

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:47 IST

Covid-19 continued to spread its tentacles across Uttar Pradesh with 2,588 more people testing positive on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 5,26,780.

Lucknow reported over 350 fresh cases, 10 more than November 21 and Meerut reported 283 cases, 128 cases more than a day before. Ghaziabad reported 189 cases (32 more), Gautam Budha Nagar 171 (34 more) and Varanasi 102 cases (12 more). Bareilly reported 47 cases, six more than a day before.

Two districts among those with major Covid caseload were an exception -- Kanpur reported 118 fresh cases, which was 23 less than a day before, and Prayagraj also recorded a fall of 58 cases with 110 fresh cases.

Lucknow reported the maximum six fresh deaths, Meerut four and while Prayagraj, Gautam Budha Nagar and Gorakhpur reported one death each.

Lucknow has the maximum caseload of 69,242 patients reported till now and among them 64,877 have recovered while 963 deaths have been reported. In all 51,696 (74% of the total cases) patients had opted for home isolation in Lucknow.

On Sunday, samples of 10,389 people were taken under contact tracing exercise.

“The recovery rate in Lucknow is 93.69% while fatality rate is 1.39%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Indira Nagar reported 35 cases, seven more than a day before, Aliganj 16 cases, Gomti Nagar 38, Ashiana 20, Vikas Nagar 11, Cantonment 22, Alambagh 19, Chowk 19, Hazratganj 12, Mahanagar 16, Chinhat 10 and Madiaon 10.