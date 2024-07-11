Firozabad , A sub-divisional magistrate and four other state government employees have been suspended in a case of illegal land sale and allocation to their family members in Sirsaganj tehsil of the district, officials said on Thursday. UP: SDM among five govt employees suspended for illegal land sale in Firozabad

According to a press statement, the suspension happened on Wednesday by the order of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The district magistrate here has also been instructed to file an FIR against the accused SDM Vivek Rajput, Naib Tehsildar Naveen Kumar, Revenue Inspector Mukesh Kumar Singh, accountant Abhilash Singh and SDM's reader Pramod Shakya and initiate departmental action against them, it said.

During his tenure in Sirsaganj tehsil, Rajput of Firozabad, while adjudicating a case related to a large plot of land in Rudhaini village in June 2024, overturned the lower court's decision and issued a fresh order.

"Within just five days of this ruling, he facilitated the irregular transfer of land to residents from his home district and other close relatives, allegedly abusing his official position," the statement said.

Rajput's reader, Shakya, was also suspended as he was found to be involved in the movement of documents related to the land.

Simultaneously, the state government's vigilance department has issued instructions to investigate possible disproportionate assets angle against all the implicated officers and employees. This action was taken following the recommendation of the committee constituted for the investigation.

Similarly, Naveen Kumar and Mukesh Kumar Singh were suspended by the Revenue Board for allegedly abusing their position to acquire land in collaboration with revenue officers, thereby breaching Government Servant Conduct Rules.

Following an investigation into allegations of land grabbing and crop destruction, accountant Abhilash Singh was also suspended. He was found guilty in the probe, with directives issued for both departmental proceedings and filing of an FIR against him.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.