UP govt's massive Covid-19 vaccination drive begins from June 1, EWS category people to also be inoculated

The Uttar Pradesh government is launching a massive vaccination drive from June 1 to inoculate 10 million people against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a month. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also given instructions to the state government officials to ensure that all the sections of the society receive a vaccine shot under 'Mission June'.

The drive will be conducted in all 75 districts of the state to safeguard its people from the raging wave of Covid-19.

“Our goal is to give shots to one crore people in the month of June. We have a sufficient amount of vaccine vials available to meet our target,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a high-level meeting on Monday. He also instructed the health officials to stay in constant touch with the Centre and vaccine manufacturing companies.

The campaign will focus on beneficiaries of both the age groups: 18+ and those above the age of 45.

The chief minister also announced a special vaccination drive for socially and economically weaker sections like drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers from June 15.

In order to meet the target, officials in the Uttar Pradesh government say that 6,000 vaccination centres will be set up across the state.

Special camps will also be set up for journalists, government employees and members of the judiciary, officials said. For this, four workplace vaccination centres will be established in each district - one for the district court, two for government employees and one for the media personnel.

The state government has announced relaxations in districts which have less than 600 active cases of Covid-19. On Monday, the number of such districts was increased from 55 to 61.

A UP government spokesperson said on Monday that Sonbhadra, Deoria, Baghpat, Prayagraj, Bijnore and Moradabad were added to the earlier list due to declining number of active cases in these districts.

However, there 14 districts where no relaxation has been permitted by the government. These are: Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur.