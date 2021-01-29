UP to withdraw cases filed against Covid-19 lockdown violaters
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to withdraw cases registered in connection with Covid-19 violations last summer. In a statement on Thursday, the government said the law and justice department of the state has issued a direction to the principal secretary to collect all the information regarding such cases as part of the process to withdraw them.
Law minister Brijesh Pathak cited demands by traders and said the decision to withdraw the cases has been taken because of that. “The state government has started the process to withdraw such cases.”
“With this decision, UP [Uttar Pradesh] has become the first state in the country to withdraw the FIRs [first information reports] registered in connection with breaking of Covid protocols during the lockdown. It will also serve as a warning to abide by the directions of the government and take special precautions in such situations in the future,” the statement said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Next decade crucial, MPs must hold discussions accordingly: PM at Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What happened between Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar temperature plunges to - 7.7 degree C; snowfall likely in Feb 1st week
- Since December, the Valley has witnessed back to back snowfall and the entire Kashmir division was gripped in a cold wave with sub-zero temperatures freezing water bodies and portions of the Dal Lake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland to accord state funeral to chief secretary Temjen Toy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt announces 2 % reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India witnesses sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases; 18,855 infections recorded
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood filmmakers scout for locations in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: President to arrive at Parliament in a buggy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to withdraw cases filed against Covid-19 lockdown violaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Ghazipur, cops issue ultimatum, farmers refuse to budge: Here’s what happened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn to boycott President speech today: All you need to know about the Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5,000 farmers gather to support Rakesh Tikait after he wept on national TV
- In Sisauli, BKU's Muzaffarnagar district chief said it was indeed painful for farmers to watch Rakesh Tikait breaking down in front of TV cameras
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overwhelming response to tour packages now: IRCTC report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave continues in northwest India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox