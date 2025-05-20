Menu Explore
UP woman's body found in a sack, in-laws accused of murder due to love marriage

PTI |
May 20, 2025 11:07 PM IST

A farmer noticed a foul smell coming from a sack and immediately informed the local police in Saharanpur.

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a sack in Bhawsi Raipur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The police identified the woman as Anita, a resident of Vehlna village in Muzaffarnagar district.(Representative)
The police identified the woman as Anita, a resident of Vehlna village in Muzaffarnagar district.

While roaming in his sugarcane field this morning, a farmer noticed a foul smell coming from a sack and immediately informed the local police, they said.

The police identified the woman as Anita, a resident of Vehlna village in Muzaffarnagar district, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said

During investigation, it came to fore that Anita had married Vishal (26), from Bhawsi Raipur village, about a year ago, against the wishes of his family, he said.

Vishal had brought Anita home on May 18 and his family members reportedly objected to this, the officer said.

The woman’s family alleged that on May 19, while Vishal was away, Anita was murdered by her in-laws, and they dumped her body in the field, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged based on a complaint by Anita's family. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, Jain said.

