‘Uphold India’s prestige, follow path of dharma’: Amit Shah to MPs

India has given the world the most diverse democracy and it is incumbent upon members of Parliament to uphold its prestige inside and outside the country, home minister Amit Shah told Lok Sabha MPs on Thursday.

At an orientation programme in the Lok Sabha, Shah said every MP should aspire to become “effective” and follow the path of dharma.

Also the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shah said when MPs fail to do their duty it leads to intervention from other institutions. Even Mahabharat happened because certain people failed to do their duty, the home minister said.

Shah said there were three ways to become an effective MP – effectiveness inside Parliament, creating an impact in the constituency and increasing the stature of the Parliament within and outside the country. “Happiness, eagerness and experience should be the three characteristics of an MP,” he said.

“Unless we identify ourselves with the pride of the institution, it is difficult to be proud of yourself and do effective work,” he added.

Home minister Amit Shah said MPs’ contribution to the law-making process was significant. He said each MP represented about 15 lakh people, but they should be aware that they are watched not only by the people of the constituency but by the entire country.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 23:07 IST