UPSC CSE tutor Shubhra Ranjan issues clarification after Ram-Akbar comparison draws ire

Civil services exam tutor Shubhra Ranjan issued a statement on Saturday over allegations that she compared Lord Ram with Mughal emperor Akbar, saying her intention wasn't to hurt anyone's feelings. A screengrab from Shubhra Ranjan UPSC CSE coaching lecture.

“My intention is not to hurt anyone's feelings. If it has happened, then I apologise,” she said.

This comes after a clip from her lecture was widely circulated on social media platforms, alleging that the UPSC CSE coach claimed Mughal emperor Akbar was more powerful than Lord Ram, which allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

ALSO READ- Delhi: 3 civil service aspirants killed in coaching flooding, BJP blames AAP | 10 points

An X user said that he had filed a complaint on the cyber police portal, accusing her of “blasphemy and blatantly hurting Hindu sentiments.”

Ranjan clarified that the video in question was only a small part of a broader classroom discussion. "You can understand by watching the complete video lecture that I wanted to convey that Prabhu Sri Ram's Rajya was an ideal state," she said, adding that the discussion was part of a comparative study and regretted any unintended misinterpretation.

ALSO READ- From facial recognition to QR code: UPSC to revamp exam system after Puja Khedkar ‘fraud’ case

Another X user criticised Ranjan, accusing her of corrupting the minds of UPSC aspirants by comparing Lord Ram to Akbar, and called for strong action against her.

However, some netizens supported the tutor. One user said, "She explained that Akbar used to define his own morality, whereas Shri Ram actually followed morality. What is the problem in analysing Shri Ram as a king?"

ALSO READ- Structural issues afflict UPSC selection process

"Bhagwan Prabhu Sri Ram signifies the best of India's spiritual heritage, civilizational ethos, and cultural history. We have the highest reverence and faith in Prabhu Sri Ram and the path shown by him. As an institution, we and all our members hold the highest reverence for all religions," the IAS tutor said.