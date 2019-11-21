US clears sale of naval guns to India

india

Washington The United States has cleared the sale of 13 MK 45 anti-surface and anti-air naval gun systems, along with ammunition and related add-ons, to India for an estimated cost of $1.02 billion.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a strategic regional partner,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, a part of the US department of defense, said in a statement on Wednesday.

US congress was notified of the proposed sale on Tuesday. India’s defence acquisition council had approved procurement of the guns in April 2018 to enable naval warships to provide fire support and engagement of targets on the land. The guns have a range of 24 km that can be extended further by using extended range gun munitions, an Indian Navy official said.

“The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems,” the DSCA said further in the statement.

The MK-45 Gun System will provide the capability to conduct anti­-surface warfare and anti-air defense missions while enhancing interoperability with US and other allied forces. India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense.”

The gun systems are made by BAE Systems.

No delivery dates were available yet.

The guns are likely to be fitted on the four new P15B Visakhapatnam-class stealth destroyers and the seven P17A stealth frigates (follow on to the Shivalik class), said a second naval official on the condition of anonymity. The remaining two guns are likely to be assigned to INS Dronacharya missile and gunnery school and INS Valsura electrical and weapons engineering school, he added.

The gun systems are currently being used by the US navy and the navies of South Korea, Japan and Denmark.

India has stepped up defense purchases from the United States in recent years as part of a growing defense relationship that includes greater interoperability and joint exercises — the first tri-services exercises are currently under way in India.

From zero in 2008, India-US defense trade went up to $15 billion in 2018, facilitated by the signing of key foundational agreements to enhance interoperability and changes in the US export regime, upgrading India to the status of NATO allies for the sale of sensitive defense equipment. Under another contract worth $750 million, BAE Systems is supplying 145 M777 ultra-light howitzers to the Indian Army.

The Indian Army’s first regiment of ultra-light howitzers is expected to consist of 15 ready-built M777s supplied by the US, and three locally built guns that will represent the country’s Make in India push for military hardware. The howitzers will be delivered to the army by the year-end, enabling the force to raise the first of its planned seven M777 regiments early next year.

