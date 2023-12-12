close_game
US President Joe Biden not travelling to India for Republic Day

US President Joe Biden not travelling to India for Republic Day

ByRezaul H Laskar
Dec 12, 2023 03:52 PM IST

The Quad Summit to be hosted by India is now proposed to be held later in 2024. New Delhi was earlier exploring the possibility of holding the summit on January 27

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden is not expected to travel to India for the Republic Day celebration in January, people familiar with developments said.

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on December 11 (AFP)

PM Narendra Modi had invited Biden during their bilateral meeting on September 8 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. New Delhi was looking to schedule the next Quad Summit, which groups India, Australia, Japan and the US, on January 27.

A person familiar with the development said the schedule did not work out.

India is looking for revised dates for Quad Summit as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all Quad partners, said people familiar with developments. The summit to be hosted by India is proposed to be held later in 2024.

There was no official comment from the Indian side to New Delhi’s invite for Biden.

US ambassador Eric Garcetti said in September that Biden has been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the chief guest, though the US administration is yet to formally announce its acceptance.





