US President Joe Biden offers ‘heartfelt’ condolences to PM Modi on his mother’s demise

Updated on Dec 31, 2022 08:36 AM IST

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother, Heeraben Modi in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Friday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Gujarat cabinet ministers were also present with him.

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday offered “heartfelt” condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his mother’s demise. PM’s mother Heeraben Modi, who was hospitalised on Wednesday, died in the early hours of Friday after her health deteriorated. “Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the loss of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” Biden’s tweet read.

Apart from Biden, several other global leaders also sent their condolences after PM Modi’s mother passed away in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother,” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted adding “my condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother”.

“Saddened to hear the news about Indian PM @narendramodi’s mother, Hiraben Modi, passing away. My thoughts and prayers are with PM Modi and his family during this time of mourning,” Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih tweeted.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida offered his prayers and wrote, “PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.”

Informing about his mother's death, PM Modi tweeted, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values." Recalling his meeting with his mother in June, he said, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which will always be remembered: work with intelligence, live life with purity."

