US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks

india

Updated: May 07, 2020 07:18 IST

United States special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, will visit India to discuss the important role of New Delhi in sustainable peace in Kabul and the region, the State Department said on Wednesday.

“In New Delhi, he (Ambassador Khalilzad) will meet with Indian officials to discuss the important role of India in sustainable peace in Afghanistan and the region,” the State Department said on Wednesday.

Last month, Khalilzad spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and welcomed India’s engagement in regional and international efforts for lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

The State Department said Khalilzad departed on Tuesday and will first visit the Qatari capital Doha to press full implementation of the U.S.-Taliban agreement the two sides signed in February.

During his tour, Khalilzad will also visit Pakistan. In Islamabad, the US envoy will meet with Pakistani officials and also discuss the Afghan peace process. (ANI)