e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks

US special envoy to visit India, Qatar, Pakistan to revive Afghan peace talks

Last month, Khalilzad spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and welcomed India’s engagement in regional and international efforts for lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 07:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
United States special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad
United States special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad(Reuters file photo)
         

United States special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, will visit India to discuss the important role of New Delhi in sustainable peace in Kabul and the region, the State Department said on Wednesday.

“In New Delhi, he (Ambassador Khalilzad) will meet with Indian officials to discuss the important role of India in sustainable peace in Afghanistan and the region,” the State Department said on Wednesday.

Last month, Khalilzad spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and welcomed India’s engagement in regional and international efforts for lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

The State Department said Khalilzad departed on Tuesday and will first visit the Qatari capital Doha to press full implementation of the U.S.-Taliban agreement the two sides signed in February.

During his tour, Khalilzad will also visit Pakistan. In Islamabad, the US envoy will meet with Pakistani officials and also discuss the Afghan peace process. (ANI)

tags
top news
India records 10,000 Covid-19 cases in 3 days, total crosses 50,000
India records 10,000 Covid-19 cases in 3 days, total crosses 50,000
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
US firm Gilead in talks with Indian drug companies to produce remdesivir
US firm Gilead in talks with Indian drug companies to produce remdesivir
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US President Donald Trump
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US President Donald Trump
Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus
Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper