e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / US stands with India against continued Chinese military aggression: Lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi

US stands with India against continued Chinese military aggression: Lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi’s remarks came as the US House of Representatives agreed to consider his bipartisan congressional resolution that urged China to work towards de-escalating the situation at the border with India.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Washington
US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for their joint news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India.
US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for their joint news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India.(HT file photo)
         

The US stands with its friends, partners and allies like India against the continued Chinese military aggression, an influential lawmaker said on Tuesday.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi’s remarks came as the US House of Representatives agreed to consider his bipartisan congressional resolution that urged China to work towards de-escalating the situation at the border with India through existing diplomatic mechanisms and not by force.

The troops of India and China are locked in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead. The resolution expresses significant concern about continued military aggression by China along its border with India and in other parts of the world.

Also read | A timeline: India-China’s deadliest border clash since 1975 explained

“I’m glad that the House has agreed to consider my bipartisan amendment urging the Government of the People’s Republic of China to de-escalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control with India through diplomacy, not force,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“China’s continued military aggression along the Indian border and in other areas in the Indo-Pacific region poses a threat to regional and global security. We stand with our friends, partners, and allies like India against this continued Chinese military aggression,” said the Indian American lawmaker.

Other co-sponsors of the Congressional resolution are Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and lawmakers Frank Pallone, Tom Suozzi, Ted Yoho, George Holding, Sheila Jackson-Lee, Haley Stevens and Steve Chabot.

Also read: The Galwan Valley face-off explained through 17 news reports

On Monday, the House of Representatives unanimously passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), slamming China’s aggression against India in the Galwan Valley and its growing territorial assertiveness in and around disputed areas like the South China Sea. China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea. China claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over the area.

tags
top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In