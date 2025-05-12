US urges 'direct' India-Pakistan ‘dialogue’ after Trump's Kashmir mediation offer

After US President Donald Trump ruffled feathers with his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, the US State Department urged the estranged neighbours to engage in "direct dialogue". US secretary of state Marco Rubio urged both countries to maintain a full ceasefire, said the statement.(AFP file photo)

US secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke with UK foreign secretary David Lammy. Later, the department issued a statement saying," On India-Pakistan, the Secretary and Foreign Secretary Lammy emphasized the need for both sides to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate. The Secretary expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications".

Donald Trump on Sunday morning hailed the ceasefire “understanding” between India and Pakistan after four days of intense hostilities over the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the aggression could have led to the deaths of millions. He said he would increase trade with the two estranged neighbours and work with them to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

India has rejected any mediation related to the dispute on Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan, reaffirming that Islamabad needs to return the territory occupied by it.

“The only matter related to Kashmir to discuss is Pakistan returning territory under its illegal occupation,” PTI news agency quoted government sources as saying.

India-Pak armed conflict

On May 10, when the ceasefire understanding was announced, Trump claimed credit for brokering the talks between Pakistan and India. New Delhi, however, said Pakistan's DGMO called his Indian counterpart directly on the hotline and requested cessation of hostilities.

Responding to Pakistan's attempted strikes on civilian and military targets, India unleashed precision strikes on the country's air force bases and wreaked substantial damage to the facilities.

In a joint press conference held at the National Media Centre on Sunday, the senior-most operational commanders from all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces revealed major outcomes of India's Operation Sindoor. They said India killed at least 100 terrorists, targeted 11 air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities.

Five personnel of the Indian armed forces died in the line of duty during Pakistan's attacks.

