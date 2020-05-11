Users can now request deletion of their data on Aarogya Setu app: Centre

india

Any user whose demographic data is stored with the government through the Aarogya Setu app can now request for its deletion, the Centre said on Monday as it issued a set of protocols to regulate the definition, collection, processing and storage of data by the contact-tracing app. Data about the user’s name, mobile number, age, gender, profession and travel history come under this ambit.

The ‘Aarogya Setu Emergency Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020’, which will be applicable for the next six months, also increases the period of retention of such data from the earlier 60 days as specified in the app’s privacy policy to 180 days.

The move comes as the government has faced criticism of the violation of privacy by digital rights activists as the app has evolved from a contract-tracing app when it was launched in April to take on a larger role of providing e-passes, telemedicine, as well as e-pharma facilities; critics have raised concerns over the government making it mandatory for a host of activities, especially in the movement of individuals.

Last week, a French hacker pointed at vulnerabilities on the app by showing that details of millions of Indians using it could be accessed within a 100-km radius. The app only provides data for a radius of 10 kilometres only for phones in India.

IT ministry officials said that the protocol was necessitated by the increased criticism. The rationale for the protocol, the government said, was to ensure the effective implementation of the government’s health response to Covid-19.

“There is a need to ensure efficient data and information sharing among the different Departments and Ministries of the Government of India as well as those in the State/Union Territory Governments,” the protocol said.

Entrusting the National Informatics Centre for the collection, processing and managing of the data collected by the Aarogya Setu, the Centre also specified that only the data of those who are infected, are at high risk of being infected or who have come in contact with infected people are most likely to be collected. This includes demographic, contact, self assessment and location data.

While contact and location data will by default remain on the device, the government may upload it to its server to formulate or implement appropriate health responses, it said. It added that the data of those infected will not be shared with any third party in usual circumstances, the government may do so if it is “strictly necessary” to formulate or implement health responses.

The rules are applicable for six months, and while the app does not yet have a sunset clause, the government said that a review of the protocol will be taken up after six months.

Contact, location and self-assessment data of individuals will be permanently deleted in 180 days in most cases, but demographic data will remain for as long as the protocol remains in force. If an individual requests that it be deleted, it will do so within 30 days of the request.

The protocol also allows for data to be shared with different agencies and wings of the Central government as well as state governments in “de-identified” form to assist in the formulation or implementation of a critical health response. These entities, responsible for processing the data in a fair manner, will not store it for more than 180 days. However, the protocol said that the NIC will have to maintain a list of such agencies with details of when such sharing was started, people who have access, as well as the categories of the data.

Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov, said that the protocol will allay concerns of privacy violation. “User data on the app is safe, and of the 98 million downloads, the data of only 12,000 people have been stored on the servers,” he said.

Violations of the data security protocols by any entity will be punishable under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which invites jail term for up to two years.

The protocols also allow research institutes to study the data collected by the app which has undergone hard anonymisation.

Divij Joshi, a lawyer and tech policy expert, said that while the protocol specifies the security guidelines better than the app’s privacy policy, it might not have enough legal teeth as it is not a legislative action.

“The protocol fulfills the SC’s directive that data collection must have a legal basis. What works is that an individual can now complain about the usage of the data from them, and as such provides accountability. The need for proving that any government entity will have to show “strict necessity” to collect any personal identifiable data is a high legal threshold to meet,” Joshi said.