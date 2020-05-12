Usha Uthup, other artists power India’s new song in fight against Covid-19

india

Updated: May 12, 2020 16:46 IST

The external affairs ministry released the song “United We Fight”, featuring musicians such as Usha Uthup, Joe Alvares, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasiya and Ustad Faisal Qureshi, to convey a message of hope for the fight against Covid-19.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the ministry’s autonomous organisation for building cultural relations with other countries and projecting India’s soft power, brought together composers, musicians and singers from across India, who made recordings in their homes, for the song.

“United We Fight” was written and composed by Joe Alvares, and features vocals by Usha Uthup, Salim Merchant, Shefali Alvares Rashid, Benny Dayal, Sonam Kalra, Chandan Bala Kalyan, Joe Alvares, Salome and Samira. It also features musical contributions from Tubby, Pandit Ravi Chari, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasiya and Ustad Faisal Qureshi.

The song combines English lyrics with notes and beats of Indian classical music and spreads the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or the world is one family. It carries a “message of hope, joy, resilience, fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude of all in our collective fight against Covid-19”, according to a statement from the ministry.

The coronavirus has had a “huge impact on humanity, cutting across all boundaries, physical and social, of nations, caste, class, colour, religion and belief systems, bringing the world to its knees”, but people have stood united, helping, sharing knowledge and coordinating with each other, cutting across boundaries in the fight against Covid-19, the statement said.

“This composition is an expression of our deep appreciation and gratitude to all brave Covid warriors the world over, risking their lives to protect ours. It is a homage to all the artists and performers who represent the cultural legacy of our countries and who contribute to keep our cultural heritage vibrant and alive, especially in these difficult times,” it added.

The song is also a tribute to the countless individuals silently helping neighbours, strangers and people around them in these times of distress. It is also a “message to the world that together we shall surely win the fight against the Coronavirus and many such challenges that humanity and the human race face”, the ministry said.