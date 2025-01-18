Menu Explore
Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old boy raped by friends in Deoria

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2025 10:44 PM IST

The 15-year-old boy who was assaulted is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly raped in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh on January 3 by two of his friends.

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly raped in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh
A 15-year-old boy was allegedly raped in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh

Superintendent of the police, Vikrant Veer, said the incident took place in Deoria under the Rudrapur police station jurisdiction. He added that efforts are underway to catch the two accused, who are 15 and 18 years old, reported PTI.

The 15-year-old boy who was assaulted is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The family of the minor said that the accused boys had raped him earlier by promising him a job in Mumbai. They also claimed that three of the minor's friends had raped him.

The boy's family alleged that the accused had given the minor an intoxicant and then assaulted him when he was unconscious, said SP Veer.

Mumbai minor rape case

On Monday, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years in prison for raping a minor boy in 2015. The court also imposed a fine of 20,000 on the convict.

In 2015, the Dharavi resident took the 7-year-old boy to a terrace under the pretext of showing him a white pigeon and then raped him. The boy confided about the incident to his father and a case was filed at the Dharavi police station.

During the sentencing, the special court stated, “The incident will leave a scar in the mind of the victim for a long period, and he may not be in a position to live a normal life. He will remain under stress and pressure. The incident also involved moral turpitude."



