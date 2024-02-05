Uttar Pradesh budget for FY 2024-25: List of major announcements
Here is a list of the major announcements made in the Uttar Pradesh budget for financial year 2024-25.
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Monday. Khanna said the total outlay of ₹7,36,437.71 crore for the next fiscal includes new schemes worth ₹24,863.57 crore.
Out of the total expenditure, ₹5,32,655.33 crore has been allocated for the revenue account and ₹2,03,782.38 crore for the capital account. For the next fiscal, the Uttar Pradesh government's budget has estimated the total receipts at ₹7,21,233.82 crore, which includes revenue receipts estimated at ₹6,06,802.40 crore and capital receipts at ₹1,14,531.42 crore.
A deficit of ₹15,103.89 crore is estimated in the budget after deducting the total expenditure from the receipts of the consolidated fund.
“This is the state's largest budget of over ₹7.36 lakh crores. Today, UP's economy is the second biggest in the country. We adopted reforms and stopped revenue leakages to achieve this. UP is a revenue-surplus state now.This budget is also 'Pink budget'- with a focus on 'Matri Shakti' and women-related schemes in the state,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
- Under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the amount payable to the eligible beneficiaries has been increased from ₹500 per month to ₹1,000 per month.
- The Chief Minister Khet Suraksha Yojna (Farm Security Scheme) is being started with a provision of ₹50 crore.
- Under the Women Farmer Empowerment Project, the target is to provide technical support by forming 200 producer groups in the financial year 2024-2025.
- The budget aims to achieve a target of a 5.1 per cent growth rate for the agriculture sector in the state.
- Three schemes were announced to push the agriculture sector. One of the schemes, State Agricultural Development Scheme, will have a provision of ₹200 crore. ₹200 crore has been allocated for the World Bank-assisted UP Agris Scheme. With an allocation of ₹60 crore, the third scheme aims to install automatic weather station-automatic rain gauge in blocks and panchayats.
- An outlay of ₹2,400 crore has been proposed for providing electricity at concessional rates for operating private tube wells of farmers.
- ₹449.45 crore has been proposed for the implementation of PM Kusum Yojana.
- UP govt proposed ₹1,150 cr for Noida International Airport
- ₹150 crore proposed for expansion of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya
- ₹195 crore announced for the development of sports infrastructure in various districts