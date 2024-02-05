 Uttar Pradesh budget for FY 2024-25: List of major announcements | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Uttar Pradesh budget for FY 2024-25: List of major announcements

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Feb 05, 2024 04:16 PM IST

Here is a list of the major announcements made in the Uttar Pradesh budget for financial year 2024-25.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Monday. Khanna said the total outlay of 7,36,437.71 crore for the next fiscal includes new schemes worth 24,863.57 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna (PTI)
Out of the total expenditure, 5,32,655.33 crore has been allocated for the revenue account and 2,03,782.38 crore for the capital account. For the next fiscal, the Uttar Pradesh government's budget has estimated the total receipts at 7,21,233.82 crore, which includes revenue receipts estimated at 6,06,802.40 crore and capital receipts at 1,14,531.42 crore.

A deficit of 15,103.89 crore is estimated in the budget after deducting the total expenditure from the receipts of the consolidated fund.

“This is the state's largest budget of over 7.36 lakh crores. Today, UP's economy is the second biggest in the country. We adopted reforms and stopped revenue leakages to achieve this. UP is a revenue-surplus state now.This budget is also 'Pink budget'- with a focus on 'Matri Shakti' and women-related schemes in the state,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

  • Under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the amount payable to the eligible beneficiaries has been increased from 500 per month to 1,000 per month.
  • The Chief Minister Khet Suraksha Yojna (Farm Security Scheme) is being started with a provision of 50 crore.
  • Under the Women Farmer Empowerment Project, the target is to provide technical support by forming 200 producer groups in the financial year 2024-2025.
  • The budget aims to achieve a target of a 5.1 per cent growth rate for the agriculture sector in the state.
  • Three schemes were announced to push the agriculture sector. One of the schemes, State Agricultural Development Scheme, will have a provision of 200 crore. 200 crore has been allocated for the World Bank-assisted UP Agris Scheme. With an allocation of 60 crore, the third scheme aims to install automatic weather station-automatic rain gauge in blocks and panchayats.
  • An outlay of 2,400 crore has been proposed for providing electricity at concessional rates for operating private tube wells of farmers.
  • 449.45 crore has been proposed for the implementation of PM Kusum Yojana.
  • UP govt proposed 1,150 cr for Noida International Airport
  • 150 crore proposed for expansion of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya
  • 195 crore announced for the development of sports infrastructure in various districts

