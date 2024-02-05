Uttar Pradesh budget for FY 2024-25: List of major announcements

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Monday. Khanna said the total outlay of ₹7,36,437.71 crore for the next fiscal includes new schemes worth ₹24,863.57 crore. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna (PTI)

Out of the total expenditure, ₹5,32,655.33 crore has been allocated for the revenue account and ₹2,03,782.38 crore for the capital account. For the next fiscal, the Uttar Pradesh government's budget has estimated the total receipts at ₹7,21,233.82 crore, which includes revenue receipts estimated at ₹6,06,802.40 crore and capital receipts at ₹1,14,531.42 crore.

A deficit of ₹15,103.89 crore is estimated in the budget after deducting the total expenditure from the receipts of the consolidated fund.

“This is the state's largest budget of over ₹7.36 lakh crores. Today, UP's economy is the second biggest in the country. We adopted reforms and stopped revenue leakages to achieve this. UP is a revenue-surplus state now.This budget is also 'Pink budget'- with a focus on 'Matri Shakti' and women-related schemes in the state,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Here is a list of the major announcements made in the Uttar Pradesh budget for financial year 2024-25