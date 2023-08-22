Uttar Pradesh to live telecast 'Chandrayaan-3' landing in all state-run schools

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the moon landing by 'Chandrayaan-3's will be telecast live in all State. -run shools in Uttar Pardesh. Schools will open specially for one hour in the evening for the viewing. The state government has directed principals of all District Institute for Education and Training schools to make necessary arrangements for live telecast in the schools. (File)

Citing instructions of the State government's education ministry, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that “On August 23, at 5.27 pm, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organizing special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm.”

On Wednesday evening, the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a soft landing on the moon surface with the Pragyaan rover in its belly.

Additional State Project Director, Madhusudan Hulgi said “This is the first time that the government has decided to open schools in the evening to educate the students on such a historic occasion."

He said that the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing is a momentous occasion, which will not only fuel curiosity but also ignite a passion for exploration in the minds of our youth.

“This will promote a deep sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the power of Indian science and technology. In this sequence, all the DIET Principals and basic education offiers (BSAs) have been directed to arrange for live telecast by organizing a special meeting in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm,” Hulgi said.

Meanwhile, after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed, all eyes will be on India's Chandrayaan-3.

Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments. The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is ₹250 crore (excluding launch vehicle cost).

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole. (ANI)