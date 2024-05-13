Uttar Pradesh records nearly 58% polling in phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections; Kannauj at 60.89%

Lok Sabha elections phase 4: A voter turnout of nearly 58 per cent was recorded in Uttar Pradesh where polling is underway in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Kheri, Dhaurahra, and Sitapur constituencies were among the seats with the highest turnout with 63.07 per cent, 63.19 per cent, and 61.17 per cent polling respectively. Voters queue at a polling station during the fourth phase of voting for national elections in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Monday, May 13, 2024.(Bloomberg)

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is eyeing a hat-trick from the Kheri Lok Sabha seat.

The high-profile seat of Kannauj, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is in the poll battle, recorded just over 59 per cent polling till 5pm.

Akbarpur parliamentary constituency recorded 57.28 per cent polling, Bahraich 57.57 per cent, Etawah 56.19 per cent, Farrukhabad 58.90 per cent, Hardoi 57.51 per cent, Kanpur 52.49 per cent, Misrikh 55.65 per cent, Shahjahanpur 53.08 per cent, and Unnao 55.32 per cent, according to EC data.

Earlier today, Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of rigging the polls, claiming there were complaints of voting being disrupted in polling booths.

"As soon as I arrived, the goons ran away from the booths," claimed the SP chief who reached Chhibramau in Kannauj district.

Of 13 Lok Sabha seats going to the polls in the fourth phase, the Bharatiya Janata Party has repeated 11 sitting MPs and named two new candidates – Ramesh Awasthi from Kanpur and Anand Kumar from the Bahraich-SC seat.

The Samajwadi Party – a key member of the opposition INDIA bloc – has fielded candidates on 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while the Congress has fielded its candidates on two seats – Kanpur (Alok Misra) and Sitapur (Rakesh Rathor).

More than 2.46 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase in the state.