Kerala: Low-intensity blast reported in Kannur amid political tension between CPI(M), BJP workers

A low-intensity explosion was reported in Kerala's Kannur district on Monday morning. No casualties were reported. Police personnel were present in the nearby area when the blast occurred.(Image for representation.)

The explosion occurred in the Bavode area near Chakkarakkal in the politically volatile district, news agency PTI reported. Police personnel were present in the nearby area when the blast occurred, they added.

A bomb squad accompanied by a dog squad conducted searches. However, it has not been ascertained who threw the bomb, reported ANI.

Unidentified officials in the police department told PTI that the explosive materials in ice-cream ball-shaped containers exploded in the area where tension has been simmering between the activists of the BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

A clash was reported on Sunday between members of the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP regarding the temple festival of Chakarakal Bavot, as per the news agency. Following this, police patrolling was intensified in the area.

The Chakkarakkal police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Last month, a booth agent for the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections, was allegedly assaulted by CPI(M) workers in Kannur.

Rajith Kumar P (32), an assistant professor in the Department of Commerce at the Co-operative Arts and Science College in Madayi, was allegedly assaulted with iron rods by CPI-M workers, including the party's branch secretary, reported ANI.

The incident happened on April 30 when Rajith was assaulted with iron rods, while he was returning home on his motorcycle around 10 pm.

"They stopped me around 200 metres from my home at Korom near Maniyara. They hit my head with iron rods and punched my back. I was saved because I was wearing a helmet," Rajith Kumar told ANI.

A case was registered under sections 341,323,324,34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Five accused people were named in the FIR: Suresh TT, Ajaayn TV, Mahesh Iruttan, Suresh VV and Pranav TV.