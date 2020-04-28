Uttar Pradesh update: Covid-19 free Pilibhit reports fresh case, total number nears 2,000

india

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:37 IST

The number of Covid-19 positive cases inched towards 2,000-mark in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the data released by the Union health ministry, the number of infected people in Uttar Pradesh stands at 1,955.

The state has reported 31 deaths due to the infection, the health ministry data showed. There were 113 fresh cases in the state on Monday.

The sole death on Monday was reported from Shravasti district.

The highest 10 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by six in Moradabad, five in Meerut, three in Kanpur and one each in Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Firozabad, Aligarh and Shravasti, according to state health officials and reported by agencies.

Of the 113 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the maximum 27 were reported from Kanpur, 17 from Firozabad, 16 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 12 each from Agra and Bulandshahr and 10 from Aligrah.

Among the other cases, three each were reported from Meerut and Moradabad; two each from Lucknow, Bijnaur and Badaun; and one each from Pilibhit, Hapur, Bareilly,Rampur, Jalaun, Pratapgarh and Jhansi.

Pilibhit, which was earlier declared Covid-free, reported a fresh case.

Till now, 1,089 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat and their contacts have tested positive for Covid-19.

Briefing the reporters in state capital Lucknow on Monday, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, “To strengthen the infection control protocol, district-level committees will be formed under the respective additional chief medical officers. These committees will have representatives from the district hospital, women’s hospital, Indian Medical Association, WHO, UNICEF and Pollution Control Board.”

The mandate of these committees will be to train doctors about the infection control protocol, Prasad added.