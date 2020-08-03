e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / 211 booked for spreading rumours on social media; 1.53 lakh booked for not wearing mask in Uttarakhand

211 booked for spreading rumours on social media; 1.53 lakh booked for not wearing mask in Uttarakhand

The figures pertain from March 22, the day the lockdown restrictions were enforced in Uttarakhand, to July 31.

dehradun Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Most of the offenders for not wearing masks have been found in Dehradun (61,381), Haridwar (21,243) and Udham Singh Nagar (15,662) districts.
Most of the offenders for not wearing masks have been found in Dehradun (61,381), Haridwar (21,243) and Udham Singh Nagar (15,662) districts.
         

Uttarakhand Police has booked 211 people for allegedly spreading rumours about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic on social media and another 1.53 lakh people have been pulled up for not wearing masks across the hill state amid the viral outbreak.

The figures pertain from March 22, the day the lockdown restrictions were enforced in Uttarakhand, to July 31.

Of the 211 people booked, the maximum (57) were from Nainital district, followed by 26 each in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar and Almora (26) districts.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police had warned of strict action against spreading rumours about Covid-19 on social media. Some of the accused have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, for creating law and order disturbance in the state.

Most of the offenders for not wearing masks have been found in Dehradun (61,381), Haridwar (21,243) and Udham Singh Nagar (15,662) districts.

Another 16,616 people were booked for not maintaining social distancing norms during the lockdown restrictions, including in Tehri Garhwal (3,284), Haridwar (2702) and Dehradun (2,430) districts.

Similarly, 4,545 and 838 people were booked for the violation of lockdown and quarantine protocols, respectively.

“The figures are of the action taken by us to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown restrictions and Covid-19 norms are followed by the public,” said Ashok Kumar, director-general (law & order), Uttarakhand Police.

“We will continue to take action against anyone found violating the norms. It is necessary to curb the spread of the pandemic in the state,” he added.

tags
top news
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
LIVE: WHO says there may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for Covid-19
LIVE: WHO says there may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for Covid-19
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Light diyas at home to mark the historic moment of bhoomi pujan’: Adityanath
‘Light diyas at home to mark the historic moment of bhoomi pujan’: Adityanath
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
Silver paan, gift from Varanasi, to be used in Ram temple ceremony on August 5
Silver paan, gift from Varanasi, to be used in Ram temple ceremony on August 5
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In